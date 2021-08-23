UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 167 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Kuwait reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 167 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 408,245, and deaths to 2,404.

The ministry added that 571 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 401,317.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Frequencies for the OIC Extraordinary Meeting to D ..

Frequencies for the OIC Extraordinary Meeting to Discuss Ongoing Situation in Af ..

59 seconds ago
 At the Invitation of Saudi Arabia, OIC Holds an Em ..

At the Invitation of Saudi Arabia, OIC Holds an Emergency Meeting to Discuss the ..

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.