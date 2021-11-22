UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:00 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Kuwait has announced 17 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 413,137, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,464.

The ministry added that 27 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,431.

More Stories From Middle East

