Kuwait reports 1,716 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Kuwait reported that 1,716 people were tested positive for coronavirus with eight related deaths reported on Thursday taking the total cases up to 196,497 as deaths rose to 1,105 respectively, according to the health ministry.

Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, has quoted ministry spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the number of people hospitalised with the virus currently stands at 12, 071, with 167 of them in intensive care units. Some 11,208 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,822,389, he added.

The ministry had earlier reported that some 1,125 more people had been cured of the virus over the past day, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 183,321.