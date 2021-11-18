UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Kuwait has announced 18 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 413,068, and deaths to 2,463.

The ministry added that 21 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, taking the number of virus recoveries to 410,313.

