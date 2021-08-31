UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 184 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 184 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 409,736, and deaths to 2,418.

The ministry added that 297 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 404,855.

