Kuwait reports 189 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 189 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 409,552, and deaths to 2,417.

The ministry added that 341 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 404,558.