Kuwait reports 1,917 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2022) Kuwait announced 1,917 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths on Wednesday.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 607,952, and deaths to 2,524.

The ministry added that 4,661 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, taking the number of recoveries to 575,803.