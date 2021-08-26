UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 197 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:15 AM

Kuwait reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 197 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 408,797 , and deaths to 2,412.

The ministry added that 512 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 402,932.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart C ..

Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart City in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

3 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

9 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.