Kuwait reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 197 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 408,797 , and deaths to 2,412.

The ministry added that 512 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 402,932.