UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that a further 20 people were infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours.

This brings the Gulf country's tally of confirmed virus cases up to 255, the Kuwait News Agency quoted the ministry's spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying in a daily news briefing, remarking that the new cases include six Kuwaitis and an expat from the Philippines, all related to travel to the UK.

The remaining 13 cases came due to close contacts with previously unveiled infections; one from Kuwait, nine from India and three from Bangladesh, the spokesman elaborated.

Related Topics

India UK Bangladesh Kuwait Philippines Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

16 minutes ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

1 hour ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Philippines reports 343 coronavirus cases, 3 death ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.