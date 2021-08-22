UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 200 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:00 AM



KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 200 new COVID-19 cases and two related death in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 408,078, and deaths to 2,403.

The ministry added that 598 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 400,746.

More Stories From Middle East

