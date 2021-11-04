UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:15 AM

Kuwait reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Kuwait has announced 21 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 412,752, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,462.

The ministry added that 38 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 409,957.

