UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:45 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Kuwait has announced 21 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 412,527, and deaths to 2,461.

The ministry added that 30 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, taking the number of virus recoveries to 409,598.

