UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 237 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 237 new COVID-19 cases and two related death in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 407,376, and deaths to 2,397.

The ministry added that 642 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 399,035.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

2 minutes ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

32 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

47 minutes ago
 India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.