Kuwait reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Kuwait has announced 25 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 412,869, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,462.

The ministry added that 21 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,110.