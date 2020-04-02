Kuwait reports 25 new virus cases; commercial flights still suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 25 people were infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's total confirmed cases to 342, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying in the daily briefing.

In the morning, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of one person from COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 81.

In addition, 261 patients are still receiving necessary treatment, while 15 others are in intensive care units, including five in a critical condition.

The spokesman once again urged citizens and residents to follow the guidelines and instructions of Kuwaiti health authorities and World Health Organisation, primarily maintaining social distancing and home quarantine to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, KUNA reported that commercial flights to and from Kuwait City International Airport are still suspended until further notice, according to the country's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA.