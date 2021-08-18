Kuwait reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 256 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 407,139, and deaths to 2,395.

The ministry added that 526 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 398,393.