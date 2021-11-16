UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:45 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Kuwait has announced 26 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 413,034, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,462.

The ministry added that 18 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,295.

