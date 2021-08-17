UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 343 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:45 AM

Kuwait reports 343 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 343 new COVID-19 cases and four related death in the past 24 hours, reported the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 406,883, and deaths to 2,393.

The ministry added that 620 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 397,867.

