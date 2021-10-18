Kuwait reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Kuwait has announced 35 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 412, 332, and deaths to 2,457.

The ministry added that 39 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 409,308.