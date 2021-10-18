UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kuwait reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Kuwait has announced 35 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 412, 332, and deaths to 2,457.

The ministry added that 39 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 409,308.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Heinous Suicide Attack at Mosque ..

OIC Condemns the Heinous Suicide Attack at Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan

12 seconds ago
 Dubai Sports Council and DTCM sign MoU with KHL an ..

Dubai Sports Council and DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai hosted 17 international and domestic sports ..

Dubai hosted 17 international and domestic sports events during the weekend

17 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Twenty20 World Cup adds another feath ..

Local Press: Twenty20 World Cup adds another feather to UAE’s glittering sport ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.