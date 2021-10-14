UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:45 AM

Kuwait reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Kuwait has announced 38 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 412,196, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,455.

The ministry added that 38 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 409,125.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

3 hours ago
 New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly en ..

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050 ..

9 hours ago
 TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest ..

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest innovations in marine sports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.