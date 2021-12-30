UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 11:15 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) Kuwait has announced 399 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 416,077, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,468.

The ministry added that 62 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 411,504.

