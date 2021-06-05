UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 4 Deaths, 1,280 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait reports 4 deaths, 1,280 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,280 new COVID-19 cases and four related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 314,569 and deaths to 1,787.

The ministry added that 1,156 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 298,485.

