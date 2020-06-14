Kuwait reports 454 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 454 new infections of the coronavirus, raising the total to 35,920. Deaths reached 296 with the addition of seven new fatalities, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

In a press conference, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said that there are 171 patients receiving treatment at intensive care wards.

The health authorities conducted 2,324 swabs, in past 24 hours, raising whole count to 334,612, he added.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 877 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 26,759