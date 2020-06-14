UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

Kuwait reports 454 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 454 new infections of the coronavirus, raising the total to 35,920. Deaths reached 296 with the addition of seven new fatalities, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

In a press conference, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said that there are 171 patients receiving treatment at intensive care wards.

The health authorities conducted 2,324 swabs, in past 24 hours, raising whole count to 334,612, he added.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 877 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 26,759

Related Topics

Kuwait Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

1 hour ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases in last ..

2 hours ago

President of National Olympic Committee endorses f ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand saniti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.