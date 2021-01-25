UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 492 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Kuwait Health Ministry listed 492 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in addition to two deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the caseload of contaminations with the virus to 161,777 and the fatalities' toll to 954.

In a statement the ministry added that number of people who are receiving treatment at intensive care units amounted to 51, thus the whole count of the confirmed infection cases and remained under medical care stood at 6,057.

The ministry announced earlier 531 recoveries from the virus, during the last 24 hours, bringing the total of the recuperated to 154,766.

More Stories From Middle East

