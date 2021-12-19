UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 11:15 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Kuwait has announced 51 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 414,023, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,466.

The ministry added that 29 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 411,059.

