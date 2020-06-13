Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 514 more infections with the novel coronavirus, taking the country's count of confirmed cases to 35,466.

Four more people also died from the infectious respiratory illness over the past 24 hours, raising Kuwait's death toll due to the virus to 289 so far, the ministry's Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to KUNA.