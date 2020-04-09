UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 55 New Coronavirus Cases; Total 910

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Kuwait announced on Thursday 55 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to 910, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported on Thursday.

The new list includes four Kuwaitis, 36 Indian residents, six Bangladeshis, two Pakistanis, one Iranian, one Nepalese and one Egyptian national, KUNA quoted the health ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying.

