UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 555 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Kuwait reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 555 new COVID-19 cases and three related death in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 403,349, and deaths to 2,369.

The ministry added that 751 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 392,350.

More Stories From Middle East

