UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 57 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:15 PM

Kuwait reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Kuwait has announced 57 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 413,847, and the death toll remains unchanged at 2,466.

The ministry added that 21 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,971.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

2 minutes ago
 PTI government introduced legislation to protect ..

PTI government introduced legislation to protect journalists rights: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Prices of essential commodities on downward trend: ..

Prices of essential commodities on downward trend: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Bilawal pays glowing tribute to martyrs of APS

Bilawal pays glowing tribute to martyrs of APS

1 minute ago
 Two killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Bahawalp ..

Two killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 Warner digs in as Broad and Anderson restrict Aust ..

Warner digs in as Broad and Anderson restrict Australia to 45-1

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.