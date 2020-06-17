Kuwait reports 575 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Kuwait Health Ministry announced on Wednesday 575 new coronavirus infections, bringing the tally to 37,533, while deaths reached 306 after recording three cases, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

During its daily briefing, the ministry's spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the new cases related to people who were in close contact to previous patients.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 690 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 28,896.