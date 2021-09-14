Kuwait reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Kuwait has announced 58 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 410,842, and deaths to 2,432.

The ministry added that 117 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 407,262.