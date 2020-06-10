Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced, Tuesday, 630 new infections with COVID-19 In past hours, raising the total to 33,140.

The ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing that four new deaths were also recorded during the same period, raising the toll of fatalities from the virus to 273 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.