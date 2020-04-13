Kuwait reports 66 new coronavirus cases, tally hits 1,300

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Kuwait reported on Monday 66 new coronavirus cases the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 1,300, said Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 26 patients were in intensive care, adding two death has been reported.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 1,148 patients, while 746 individuals have completed quarantine in the last 24 hours.