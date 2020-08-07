UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 682 New COVID-19 Cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Friday 682 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 during past 24 hours.

It also reported that whole count of the contaminations with the germ hit 70,727.

Meanwhile, there were two deaths with the contagion, thus whole count of the fatalities with the pandemic reached 471.

The official spokesperson for the MoH Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to the Kuwait news Agency that some of the cases had gotten the virus from infected persons however source of infection for the other cases remained anonymous.

The new tally of the infection cases included 461 ones of Kuwaiti nationals and 221 of non-Kuwaitis.

