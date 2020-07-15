UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 703 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Kuwait detected 703 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 56,877 with three more people succumbing to the disease, as the death toll reached 399, the Kuwaiti health ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that some 736 people were cured of the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 46,897.

