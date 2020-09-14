Kuwait reports 708 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 708 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 95,472.

Health Ministry was quoted by the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that three additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 563.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced that 506 people recovered from the virus to reach a total of 85,501.