Kuwait reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Kuwait has announced 72 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 411,803, and deaths to 2,452.

The ministry added that 51 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 408,694.