Kuwait reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Kuwait has announced 75 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 414,098, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,466.

The ministry added that 34 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 411,093.