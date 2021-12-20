UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 75 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:45 AM

Kuwait reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Kuwait has announced 75 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 414,098, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,466.

The ministry added that 34 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 411,093.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s FINA World Swimming Championsh ..

9 hours ago
 UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Champion ..

UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai’s Response and Readiness te ..

11 hours ago
 RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.