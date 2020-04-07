UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 78 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally At 743

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Kuwait reports 78 new coronavirus cases, tally at 743

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 78 people were infected by the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 743.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted Health Ministry spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 23 patients were in intensive care; including 17 stable cases and six in critical condition.

He added that 673 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, 911 completed quarantine and one death has been reported so far.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says No Contradiction Between Comments of ..

7 minutes ago

Greek health workers demonstrate over coronavirus ..

7 minutes ago

Global coronavirus numbers far from reaching peak: ..

7 minutes ago

Aeroflot Plans Special Flights to Evacuate Russian ..

6 minutes ago

Financial aid service to start on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

Two South Koreans recover from coronavirus after p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.