Kuwait reports 78 new coronavirus cases, tally at 743

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 78 people were infected by the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 743.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted Health Ministry spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 23 patients were in intensive care; including 17 stable cases and six in critical condition.

He added that 673 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, 911 completed quarantine and one death has been reported so far.