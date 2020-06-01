UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 791 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:45 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Monday 719 new coronavirus infection cases in past 24 hours bringing the tally across the country to 27,762, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

In his daily briefing about the pandemic in the country, the health ministry official spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that eight deaths were also reported during the same period, with the total number of fatalities amounting to 220 since the outbreak.

