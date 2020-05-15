Kuwait reports 8 deaths, 885 new coronavirus cases Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced 885 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,860, while eight deaths were reported as well, bringing the fatalities' toll up to 96.

The Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 190 patients were in intensive care, 100 of them are in critical condition.