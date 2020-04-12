Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at 1,234

KUWAIT, April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 80 people were infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1,234 in the country.

During its daily briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 29 patients were in intensive care, according to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

Currently 1,091 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals and 313 individuals have completed quarantine in the last 24 hours. One death has been reported.

Earlier, the ministry announced the recovery of nine new patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 142, said the KUNA report.