UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports 828 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

Kuwait reports 828 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Kuwait announced 828 new coronavirus cases and six related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 291,629 and deaths to 1,693.

The ministry added that 1,028 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 277, 820.

Related Topics

Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press:Dubai welcomes the world with confiden ..

51 seconds ago

Local Press: UAE family is an everlasting bond and ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

12 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.