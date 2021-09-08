UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 83 New COVID-19 Cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Kuwait has announced 83 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 410,496, and deaths to 2,426.

The ministry added that 196 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 406,333.

More Stories From Middle East

