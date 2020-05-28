Kuwait reports 845 coronavirus infections, 10 fatalities

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Thursday announced 845 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,112, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

Ten more patients also died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll up to 185, the ministry's Spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad in his daily briefing on the virus situation in the country.

The latest cases include 212 Kuwaiti citizens, 208 residents from India, 161 from Bangladesh and 91 from Egypt, among other nationalities, he elaborated.

Some 15,229 patients are still receiving medical treatment, of whom 197 infected people are in intensive care units, the spokesman added.

In addition, medical teams conducted a total of 3,396 COVID-19 swab tests, raising the overall number of tests so far to 282,341, he noted.