Kuwait Reports 849 New Coronavirus Recoveries
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Thursday 849 new coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total number of recovered patients to 24,137, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the health ministry as saying.
The ministry said the patients were recovered after conducting necessary medical examinations and taking standard procedures in such cases.