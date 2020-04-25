Kuwait reports four deaths, 278 new coronavirus cases Saturday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported, Saturday, 278 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,892, while four deaths were reported, according to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

During its daily briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 58 patients were in intensive care, 25 of them were in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,217 patients, said the spokesperson as quoted by KUNA.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 43 patients, taking the total to 656 recoveries.