UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Reports Four Deaths, 278 New Coronavirus Cases Saturday

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Kuwait reports four deaths, 278 new coronavirus cases Saturday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported, Saturday, 278 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,892, while four deaths were reported, according to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

During its daily briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 58 patients were in intensive care, 25 of them were in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,217 patients, said the spokesperson as quoted by KUNA.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 43 patients, taking the total to 656 recoveries.

Related Topics

Kuwait Basel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

23 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

38 minutes ago

'No evidence' people with coronavirus are immunise ..

6 minutes ago

Man dies of coronavirus at Daska Kalan town

6 minutes ago

Video Conference of Normandy Four Foreign Minister ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Expects US to Make Real Proposals on Renewi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.