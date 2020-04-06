Kuwait reports four new coronavirus recoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Monday the recovery of four new cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 103.

The already treated case will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying.