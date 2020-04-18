Kuwait reports one new coronavirus death, 93 infections

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 93 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections and one fatality in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1,751 and total deaths to six patients.

In a statement, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 34 patients were in intensive care 18 of them are in critical condition and 16 stable, according to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

He added that the death cases reached six after confirming the death of a Bengali resident.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 1,465 patients said the spokesperson, adding that 20 individuals have completed quarantine in the last 24 hours.