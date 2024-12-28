Kuwait Signs KD238 Million In Power Maintenance Contracts
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity on Saturday signed two contracts for maintaining and modernising power and water distillation plants at a total value of approximately KD238 million.
The new contracts are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and sustain the country's power system, the Ministry said in a press release, adding that necessary approvals have been obtained from state regulatory bodies, according to the Kuwait news Agency.
Recent Stories
Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts
Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought
RugbyU: French Top 14 result
RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash
8 people charged with facilitating land occupation
LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poo ..
3-day digital skills course for journalists held in Multan
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
More Stories From Middle East
-
Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts5 minutes ago
-
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan1 hour ago
-
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect1 hour ago
-
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Putin apologises for tragic Azerbaijani aircraft incident2 hours ago
-
48 martyrs in two Israeli massacres in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow4 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain4 hours ago
-
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience4 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza5 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Malawi6 hours ago
-
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth6 hours ago