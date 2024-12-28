Open Menu

Kuwait Signs KD238 Million In Power Maintenance Contracts

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity on Saturday signed two contracts for maintaining and modernising power and water distillation plants at a total value of approximately KD238 million.


The new contracts are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and sustain the country's power system, the Ministry said in a press release, adding that necessary approvals have been obtained from state regulatory bodies, according to the Kuwait news Agency.


Related Topics

Electricity Water Kuwait From Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance co ..

Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts

5 minutes ago
 Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmer ..

Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought

13 seconds ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 result

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

15 minutes ago
 RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over trag ..

RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash

14 minutes ago
 8 people charged with facilitating land occupation

8 people charged with facilitating land occupation

16 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints

LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints

36 minutes ago
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's l ..

President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poo ..

36 minutes ago
 3-day digital skills course for journalists held i ..

3-day digital skills course for journalists held in Multan

36 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region

414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region

46 minutes ago
 UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis ..

UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with ..

Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East