Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity on Saturday signed two contracts for maintaining and modernising power and water distillation plants at a total value of approximately KD238 million.



The new contracts are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and sustain the country's power system, the Ministry said in a press release, adding that necessary approvals have been obtained from state regulatory bodies, according to the Kuwait news Agency.



